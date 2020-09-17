US judge refuses to grant preliminary injunction against H-1B visa ban

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. refused to order the processing of visa applications of foreign workers amid the Trump administration's order that halts fresh issuance of H-1B, L1 and other non-immigration visas.

US District Judge Amit Mehta dismissed the holders' request seeking suspension of the proclamation. He said since the visa ban was still in force and the lawsuit contesting the ban was pending, ordering the US Department of State to nonetheless process visa requests "would be an exercise in futility".

The case was brought by a group of 169 Indian nationals, who recently visited India after living in the US on work visas, and are now attempting to return. They argued that the proclamation was "arbitrary and capricious" and called for the government to process their visa applications.

Soon after the judgement, the attorneys for the Indian nationals filed a notice indicating their plans to appeal the ruling to the DC Circuit court.

The US Chamber of Commerce and several trade associations, including a coalition of technology giants such as Apple and Google, had also filed a separate lawsuit challenging the ban. This lawsuit is now pending before the California federal court.

US President signed a proclamation in June restricting H-1B and other non-immigration visas until the end of 2020. The move was expected to help the coronavirus-battered economy and generate more jobs for Americans.

H-1B visas are meant for immigrant workers in speciality occupations, while H4 visas are issued for their dependents/immediate family members. The issued over 188,000 H1B visa and 125,000 H4 visas in the calendar year 2019, according to the website of its Bureau of Consular Affairs. Major beneficiaries in both cases were Indians.

L-1 visas are issued for intra-company transfers. For instance, if an Infosys executive moves from India to the company’s office in the US, it will be on an L-1 visa. However, if the same executive is going to the US to work at a client site, he or she will be issued an