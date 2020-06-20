JUST IN
Uttar Pradesh STF personnel asked to remove Chinese apps from mobile phones

At present, there are around 300 officers and staff in the UP STF

Press Trust of India 

Tiktok
The order circulating in the social media lists 52 Chinese apps including Tiktok, UC Browser and Shareit

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has asked its officers and staff to remove all Chinese apps from their mobile phones.

At present, there are around 300 officers and staff in the UP STF.

A senior official of the STF requesting anonymity told PTI, "This is an internal order of the department, and is applicable only to the STF personnel. The order was issued, but cannot be explained in detail to the media, as it is an internal matter of the department."

First Published: Sat, June 20 2020. 16:37 IST

