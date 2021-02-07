Uttarakhand glacier blast: State CM announces Rs 4 lakh for kin of deceased

-
-
Addressing the media this evening, Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that some 150 people were feared missing so far, but added that the count could be even more. His interaction with the media was telecast on a leading Indian televsion channel.
The chief minister also announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased.
Rawat confirmed that the rescue teams were in place and mentioned that the state had the services of the ITBP, doctors, helicopters among others to bring people to safety and attend to their medical needs. He said that the villages in the vicinity of the banks of the Alakananda and Ganga had been evacuated.
PM Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic avalanche caused by a Glacier breach in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured: PMO (File photo) pic.twitter.com/HlkjfeDE9w— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021
The chief minister added that the floods had badly impacted the livestock in the regiom and that as many as 180 goats were feared to have been swept away by the floods.
However, he maintained that it would be difficult to pinpoint the cause of the disaster at this juncture, adding that the he did not expect the casualty numbers to be very high as it was a Sunday.
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: ITBP personnel rescued all 16 people who were trapped in the tunnel near Tapovan in Chamoli. pic.twitter.com/M0SgJQ4NRr— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021
Rawat was also grateful to the media for handling the coverage of the disaster well and not creating panic.
Meanwhile, Home minister said no stone was being left unturned insofar as rescue operations were concerned, and that the Air Force has also been kept on alert for the purpose.
