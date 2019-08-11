Varanasi, city of antiquity, gets a new look but grapples with modernity

The bajra, a big boat floating on the Ganga in Varanasi in the twilight, is indeed a sight! The ghats, from Assi to Manikarnika, have been lit up, justifying Varanasi’s name — ‘the city of light’. The evening aarti ceremony at Dashashvamedh Ghat, a relatively new phenomenon, has acquired the ring of a legend.

Barely a few steps away, adjacent to Manikarnika Ghat, work is on to develop the extension of the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor, which promises a complex. The temple, originally spread over 2,300 sq uare feet will now cover nearly 500,000 square ...