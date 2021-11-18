Very positive industry feedback for various PLIs announced by Centre: Goyal

-
ALSO READ
Auto PLI scheme focuses on EVs; Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto to gain: Analysts
Nokia India, Foxconn, 29 others get DoT approval for PLI scheme
Fearing WTO backlash, govt puts on hold textile PLI export targets
PLI Scheme - How do production-linked incentive schemes work
Telcos likely to get moratorium of 4 years for AGR dues: Report
-
Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal on Thursday said a slew of Production Linked Incentives (PLI) schemes announced by the Government in various sectors have induced post-Covid industrial and economic recovery.
Chairing a review meeting of the Steering Committee on Advancing Local value-add & Exports (SCALE), Goyal said there has been a very positive industry feedback about the various PLIs announced by the Centre. It may be noted that some of these PLIs in textile, automotive and white goods Sector are already beginning to encourage more growth, said Goyal.
Out of the global auto component trade of $1.3 trillion, India’s share is $15 billion. The government aims to double its exports of auto components to $30 billion by 2026, added Goyal.
Deliberating on ways to enhance competitiveness and leverage the untapped potential of Indian industries to fulfill the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Goyal asked all stakeholders to have best quality products and world class labs for testing as India embarks on an unprecedented global trade engagement.
Underlining the need to reduce logistics costs to make our factory products competitive in global markets, he asked the states to reduce state specific disabilities. The Commerce Minister also urged the states to undertake suitable amendments in labour laws to take advantage of PLIs induced manufacturing growth. “Cost of doing business needs to be assessed state-wise,” he remarked.
Goyal asked industry captains to take advantage of low labour costs and reap benefits of India’s huge scale and demographic dividend. Pointing out that every country cannot be good in all sectors, Goyal said India has to choose niche and specific areas and excel in it. “Take comparative cost advantage in key areas,” he said.
Goyal identified key focus areas for improvement to achieve robust growth of manufacturing sector. These areas include land, skill development, government and industry partnership and compliance of Model Labour Law.
Encouraging the industry to go for technology transfer and indigenisation of chip manufacturing, Goyal said there are great possibilities emerging in new sectors. “Huge opportunities exist in drones sector,” he said, while stressing on proper regulations to be worked out by the Ministry of Civil Aviation for the growth of this niche sector. Calling upon the electronics industry to aim for local value addition in TV manufacturing from the current 28% to 43.7%, Goyal said the Set Top Box (STB), CCTV, mobile handsets and television manufacturers should come out with plans on how localization can be achieved.
Goyal lauded the air conditioner manufacturers for achieving a great degree of localisation and also switching over to CFL-free cooling technology. On the switchover to clean energy in automobiles sector, the Minister stressed on ramping up indigenous production of magnets and electric motors.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU