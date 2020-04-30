Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, 67, dies of cancer in Mumbai

Hindi film veteran Rishi Kapoor, 67, died at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday after he complained yesterday of not feeling well.

The news was shared by actor Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter.





T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

According to reports, the actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

In 2018, was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.

Post his return to India, Kapoor's health had frequently been in focus. Amid speculations about his health, he had been hospitalised in New Delhi in early February, while on a visit to New Delhi.



The son of famous filmmaker Raj Kapoor, Rishi was born in 1952 and made his debut as a lead actor in 1973 with Bobby, directed by his father.