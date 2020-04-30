Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, 67, dies of cancer in Mumbai

JUST IN
Access to internet not fundamental right, 4G not necessary: J&K to SC
BS Web Team 

Newsmaker: Rishi Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor | File photo

Hindi film veteran Rishi Kapoor, 67, died at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday after he complained yesterday of not feeling well.

The news was shared by actor Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter.

According to reports, the actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.

Post his return to India, Kapoor's health had frequently been in focus. Amid speculations about his health, he had been hospitalised in New Delhi in early February, while on a visit to New Delhi.

The son of famous filmmaker Raj Kapoor, Rishi was born in 1952 and made his debut as a lead actor in 1973 with Bobby, directed by his father.
First Published: Thu, April 30 2020. 09:59 IST

