Veteran journalist, author and diplomat Kuldip Nayar passes away at 95

Veteran passed away in New Delhi on Thursday, a member of his family said. He was 95.

Nayyar died at around 12.30 am at a private hospital, his elder son Sudhir Nayar said.



He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Nayar started his career as an Urdu press reporter. He was editor of Delhi edition of English newspaper The Statesman.

Nayar had served as High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom (UK). He was also nominated as a member of the Upper House of Parliament in 1997.





He was also the author of more than 15 books including, Beyond the Lines, Distant Neighbours: A Tale of the Subcontinent, India after Nehru.His last rites will be performed at Lodhi crematorium.