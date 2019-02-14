Why are banks not accepting my offer, Vijay Mallya asks Modi on Twitter

Fugitive on Wednesday urged Prime Minister in a series of tweets to instruct banks to accept the money he had offered to settle all dues. His comments came after the PM, while replying to the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha last week, said that those who had fled the country were crying foul on Twitter.

"The Prime Minister's last speech in Parliament was brought to my attention. He certainly is a very eloquent speaker. I noticed that he referred to an unnamed person who “ran away” with 9000 crores. Given the media narrative, I can only infer that reference is to me," tweeted.





He reiterated that he had offered to repay the full amount but his payback request was refused. Read more

He urged Modi to instruct banks to accept his offer so that he could at least claim credit for funds lent to

In a series of tweets, Mallya further said that his request could not be dismissed as "frivolous" and that the shoe was "on the other foot now".

In his fourth and last tweet on this issue, Mallya said he was "appalled" to read Enforcement Directorate's claims that he hid his wealth. He asked, "If there was hidden wealth how could I put approximately 14,000 crores worth of assets openly in front of the court?"

Earlier this month, an investigation carried by ED revealed that Mallya had no intention of paying back loans of over Rs 5,500 crore to a consortium of banks even though creditors agreed to restructure debt for Airlines.

Mallya had left India on March 2, 2016. A court in London on December 10, 2018, ordered his extradition.

Facing cases registered by the ED as well as the Central Bureau of Investigation, he is wanted for alleged fraud and money laundering amounting to an estimated Rs 9,000 crore.