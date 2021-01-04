JUST IN
Vivek Singh appointed OSD to FM Sitharaman for a period of 4 years

Currently, Singh is serving as additional private secretary to the finance minister

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Nirmala Sitharaman
File Photo: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Vivek Singh appointed as officer on special duty (OSD) to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for a period of four years.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved appointment of Singh as OSD to the finance minister in Department of Expenditure.

At present, Singh was additional private secretary to the finance minister.

First Published: Mon, January 04 2021. 22:22 IST

