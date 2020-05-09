Vizag plant stabilised, teams assisting govt to assess damage: L G Polymers

L G Polymers India on Saturday said that its Vizag plant, where a leakage of stored had caused 12 deaths on Thirsday, is back to normal after having been brought under control this morning.

Apart from the 12 casualties, the leakage had hundreds of people living closer to the plant in Visakhapatnam under medical emergency.

"Our teams are working day and night with the government to assess the impact of the damage caused and create concrete measures to deliver an effective care package that can be implemented immediately," the company said in a statement while expressing condolences and apologies to people affected by the incident.

The company maintained that the incident was caused by leaking vapour from the Styrene Monomer(SM) storage tank near the General Purpose Poly Styrene(GPPS) factory on May 7.

A special task force has been set up to help victims and families to resolve any issues and provide every assistance to the bereaved families. The task force is given mandate to provide support for the families of the deceased, medical supplies and household goods, and emotional management for psychological stability to the victims.

"All families will be contacted shortly," it said.