Was the manner of protest justified, PM Modi asks UP youth on CAA protests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condemned widespread violence and arson during the recent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a gathering after unveiling a 25 foot bronze statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan here, Modi exhorted the people and youth of the state indulging in such violence to ask themselves if their manner of protest was justified.

“We cannot fathom the misery and angst being faced by the families of those killed in the violence, including the kin of the policemen,” he observed.

Modi advised people to shun false rumours being spread on the issue, which has resulted in prohibitory orders under section 144 being slapped across the state apart from internet ban in several cities, including Lucknow.

The state capital had witnessed widespread arson by anti-CAA protesters on December 19, in which vehicles including media outside broadcasting (OB) vans, and a police outpost were set afire by rampaging mobs. At least one person was killed after sustaining a bullet wound during violence in Old City area.

In his terse statement, the PM said public property which was targetted during such protests is for the use of entire citizenry, including those indulging in violence and arson.

“Since partition and independence, our focus has been on our rights. Now the need of hour is to change our attitude towards our duties and responsibilities in nation building,” he added.

Modi claimed if the people have the right to good roads, public amenities, medical facilities, good education etc, then they also shoulder the onerous responsibility to ensure the safety and cleanliness of such infrastructure and services.

Meanwhile, the PM also laid the foundation of the proposed Atal Bihari Medical University in the presence of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, defence minister Rajnath Singh etc.

Modi called upon politicians, especially those in power, to work for the coming 5 generations and not just five years of their elected terms.