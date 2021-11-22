We all must be aligned to be a carbon-neutral country by 2070: Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said we all must be aligned with the commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the COP-26 summit to achieve the target of net-zero emissions or a carbon-neutral country by 2070.
Addressing ICC’s AGM & Annual Session on Bharat@75 ‘Empowering India: Today for Tomorrow’ he said adoption of cutting-edge technology, innovations, and digitalization would lead to all-inclusive and sustainable development in the country.
He said under the green highway mission, the Government is carrying out tree plantation and transplantation along the national highways where larger participation of the local communities, farmers, NGOs, and private sector is expected.He said to utilize the benefits of huge investment in infrastructure, the private sector can invest in building logistics parks, smart cities, and industrial parks along the corridor.
Gadkari said construction of 65,000 km of national highways is being done under the Bharatmala Phase 1 and 2. He said there is a plan to develop around 35,000 km of highways under Bharatmala Phase-1
He said India is becoming the largest EV market for electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and carsand special efforts are being taken towards the development of low-cost indigenous battery technologies. He said Start-ups and new entrants in the EV industry are performing well over traditional auto players.
Union Minister Gadkari said with greater participation from the private sector and increased government spending, opportunities for investors in the country’s supply chain are on the increase.
