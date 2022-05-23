WEF 2022: Here's what will happen on Day 1 at Davos Annual meeting

Under the theme, 'working Together, restoring Trust', The World Economic Forum's (WEF) Annual Meeting 2022 is the first global in-person leadership event since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The meeting is taking place in in Davos, Switzerland from May 22 to 26.

The high-profile annual event began with a welcome reception on Sunday evening and will continue till Thursday.

From India, three union ministers -- Piyush Goyal, Mansukh Mandaviya and Hardeep Singh Puri -- as well as several state leaders, including two chief ministers -- Basavaraj S Bommai and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy -- as well as KT Rama Rao from Telangana, Aditya Thackeray from Maharashtra and Thangam Thennarasu, along with several other public figures and a host of CEOs will be discussing key issues at WEF 2022, Davos.



ALSO READ: World Economic Forum 2022: Who's visiting Davos and what's the agenda?

The WEF 2022 annual meet day 1 scheduled events will take place between 8 AM and 8 PM. Here's what to happen:

8AM

1.Future-proofing Health Systems: Public speakers include, Andhra CM Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, AstraZeneca chairman Leif Johansson, Unicef executive director Catherine Russell, among others.

2. The Augmented Manufacturing Experience

3. Rebuilding Societal Trust

4. Accelerating the Reskilling Revolution

5. Staying on Course for Nature Action

6. Economic Weaponry

9 AM

1. The Future of Globalization

2. Energy Outlook: Overcoming the Crisis: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to speak during this session.

10 AM

1.Responding to Humanitarian Crisis in Ukraine

2.A Generation of Progress Lost: Achieving Gender Equality

3. Strategic Outlook: Eurasia

4. Unlocking the Social Economy

5. Prioritising Mental Health

11 AM

The 11 AM session will see a special address by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy along with WEF Chairman Klaus Schwab. This will be followed by 'Spirit of Resilience: Ukrainian Voices'.

12 PM

1. A Discussion with the Klitschkos.

2. The View from Capitol Hill

3. Unlocking Carbon Markets

1 PM

1. Averting a Global Food Crisis

2. Safeguarding Global Scientific Collaboration

3: Russia: What Next?

4: What Role for Carbon Dioxide Removal Technologies?

5: Rethinking and Revitalizing Travel and Tourism

2 PM

1. Special Address by Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar

2. Building Economies in Fragile Markets

3. Equitable Responses to Ending the Pandemic

4. Global Cybersecurity Outlook

5. AI on the Street: Managing Trust in the Public Square

6. Cold War 2.0

7. Ushering in a Safer Digital Future

8. Deciphering Latin America's Future

3 PM

1. Returning Nature to Cities

2. Sport as a Unifying Force

3. The Return of the West?

4. Tackling Youth Mistrust

4 PM

1. Blue Foods for a Sustainable Future

2. Revaluing Essential Work

3. Middle East and North Africa Economic Outlook

4. Unlocking Ancient Wisdom through Augmented Reality

5. Remittances for Recovery: A New Era of Digital Money

6. The Future of Democracy

7. Conversation with Henry A. Kissinger, Chairman Kissinger Associates Inc

8. Global Economic Outlook

9. Designing for Disability: Driving Inclusion through Innovation

5 PM

1. Afghanistan: The Path Forward

2. United States Economic Outlook

3. Building Responsible Data Ecosystems

4. Strategic Outlook: The Future of Global Operations

5. The Post-Pandemic City: Not Business as Usual

6. Creating a Global Skills Framework

7. Transforming through Trust

6 PM

1. Central Bank Digital Currencies

2. Embracing Climate Adaptation Action: Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray to speak here.

3. A Wake-Up Call from Nature