What makes Rujuta Diwekar's often controversial nutrition tips palatable?

For an hour leading up to 4 pm on a Tuesday, everyone in Rujuta Diwekar’s minimalist office in Mumbai’s Khar seems welcoming but also preoccupied. The nutrition consultant to Bollywood stars is still making effervescent conversation as the appointed time for our interview winds down, when someone from the team rushes to usher her out with the apology: “They are waiting for her.” “They” here refers to people on the internet who anticipate a weekly Facebook Live session where she offers free tips.

These quick online sessions indicate her influence. A Live ...