What panel members said in the past on farm laws, farmers' agitation

While putting the three farm laws on hold, the Supreme Court of India has set up a four-member committee to look into the issues. These are the views the members of the committee have expressed in the past on the farm Acts and the ongoing farmers’ agitation.
Ashok Gulati
Ashok Gulati
Infosys Chair Professor for Agriculture at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations and former chairman, Commission for Agriculture Costs and Prices (CACP)
“A 1991 moment for agriculture: Proposed reforms in agri-marketing laws address long-standing needs of farmers. They could build efficient supply chains, ensure better products for consumers.”
Source: The Indian Express, May 18, 2020
Pramod Kumar Joshi
Pramod Kumar Joshi
Former director-South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)
“Any rollback of the farm laws will be disastrous for the farm sector and farmers. If anyone is adversely affected (by the laws), it is the traders/middlemen, especially from Punjab and Haryana. The new laws will help India emerge as a leader in agriculture and agro-processing. If farmers remain adamant on repeal, the Centre should leave it to the states for implementing the laws with contextual modifications to the current Act.”
Source: Financial Express, December 15, 2020
Bhupinder Singh Mann
Bhupinder Singh MannFormer Rajya Sabha MP and member of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Mann)
“The three Acts should be amended to ensure that judicial recourse is ensured, and that there is a level-playing field created between private and state-run markets and a written guarantee that minimum support prices (MSPs) will continue.”
Source: Memorandum by All India Kisan Coordination Committee, December 14, 2020
Anil Ghanwat
Anil Ghanwat
President, Maharashtra-based Shetkari Sanghatana
“Don't withdraw the three Acts, instead amend them. If Centre succumbs to pressure from Punjab's farmers, no government in future will dare to introduce agriculture reforms.”
Source: The Hindu BusinessLine, December 21, 2020
