When nation was fighting Covid, CM was fighting Governor: Jagdeep Dhankhar

The Trinamool Congress government has mostly been at odds with Jagdeep Dhankhar, governor of West Bengal, since he assumed charge nine months ago. In an interview to Ishita Ayan Dutt, he says there is a need for the state government to act in tandem with the Centre, during times of Covid-19.

Edited excerpts: Your tenure started with a war of words, which has now boiled down to a war of letters. What is at the heart of this constant run-in? I am privileged to be governor of West Bengal, and the first one in that position to be born in independent India. Coming here has been ...