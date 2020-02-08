Why Waste: An initiative showing people the brighter side of saving water

Garvita Gulhati was barely 18 when she came across this piece of information: On an average, 14 million litres of water is wasted every day — this is only the water we leave behind in glasses in restaurants. It was then she decided to change the mindset of people by educating them about the need of conserving water.

She started by setting up a water-conservation initiative, Why Waste, with the help of four friends in 2016. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from Bengaluru's PES University, Gulhati, 23, says, “We teach conservation of water and management of ...