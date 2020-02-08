JUST IN
Doctors know little about helping sex-trafficking victims: Study
Why Waste: An initiative showing people the brighter side of saving water

All of 23, this Bengaluru student runs an initiative, Why Waste, to change the mindset of people towards water conservation, writes Swarnami Mondal

Swarnami Mondal 

Garvita Gulhati was barely 18 when she came across this piece of information: On an average, 14 million litres of water is wasted every day — this is only the water we leave behind in glasses in restaurants. It was then she decided to change the mindset of people by educating them about the need of conserving water.

She started by setting up a water-conservation initiative, Why Waste, with the help of four friends in 2016. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from Bengaluru's PES University, Gulhati, 23, says, “We teach conservation of water and management of ...

First Published: Sat, February 08 2020. 23:23 IST

