Wipro, Prestige, Eco Space: Big names on list of encroachers in Bengaluru

Several high-profile builders, developers, and tech parks are among the list of alleged encroachers in . The list was made by the state government to find the names of buildings that have closed nearly 700 drains in the city, a report by NDTV stated. It was done after several parts of saw severe flooding after rains in the last few weeks.

The list has names of buildings of Wipro, Prestige, Eco Space, and Divyashree Villas among others. The report further added that on the one hand, the demolitions of encroached properties owned by common people are in full swing, and on the other, the buildings owned by big companies have not been touched yet.

However, the NDTV report also quoted some engineers aware of the matter as saying that no encroachment will be spared, despite delays.



Also Read: Is brand Bangalore being washed away by flood?

Since last week, the demolitions in the residential areas have been on. An international school owned by a member of the opposition was also demolished recently, NDTV reported.

The boundary wall of a four-storey building was demolished on Tuesday, while the residents were still inside. Several residents have claimed that they were not given any prior notice of the demolition. They only came to know about it by the sound of the bulldozer.

The owner of the building also claimed that he has all the necessary permissions.

When asked by NDTV about how so many encroachments have gone unnoticed, a chief engineer overseeing the demolition of a school said that it was the responsibility of the revenue department.