Wipro, Prestige, Eco Space: Big names on list of encroachers in Bengaluru

-
ALSO READ
Bengaluru rains: How bad infra took Indian Silicon Valley under the weather
Wipro Q1FY23 results: A look at the performance in the last four quarters
Assam floods: 9 die in last 24 hours, CM Sarma holds review meeting
Wipro Q1FY23 net profit likely to drop 8.1% YoY, say analysts
Is brand Bangalore being washed away by flood?
-
Several high-profile builders, developers, and tech parks are among the list of alleged encroachers in Bengaluru. The list was made by the state government to find the names of buildings that have closed nearly 700 drains in the city, a report by NDTV stated. It was done after several parts of Bengaluru saw severe flooding after rains in the last few weeks.
The list has names of buildings of Wipro, Prestige, Eco Space, Columbia Asia hospital and Divyashree Villas among others. The report further added that on the one hand, the demolitions of encroached properties owned by common people are in full swing, and on the other, the buildings owned by big companies have not been touched yet.
However, the NDTV report also quoted some engineers aware of the matter as saying that no encroachment will be spared, despite delays.
Also Read: Is brand Bangalore being washed away by flood?
Since last week, the demolitions in the residential areas have been on. An international school owned by a member of the opposition was also demolished recently, NDTV reported.
The boundary wall of a four-storey building was demolished on Tuesday, while the residents were still inside. Several residents have claimed that they were not given any prior notice of the demolition. They only came to know about it by the sound of the bulldozer.
The owner of the building also claimed that he has all the necessary permissions.
When asked by NDTV about how so many encroachments have gone unnoticed, a chief engineer overseeing the demolition of a school said that it was the responsibility of the revenue department.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 11:17 IST