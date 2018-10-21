With AQI at 167, Delhi continues to choke on 'very poor' air quality

Delhi's air quality, which nosedived to "very poor" level a day after Dussehera, remained in the same category on Sunday morning.

The slump in air quality on Saturday was largely attributed to stubble-burning in neighbouring and and the combined effects of and meteorological reasons such as low winds.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) labelled NCR's air quality as 'very poor' with average PM2.5 concentration of 167.

The level of PM2.5 indicates the density of particles with diameter less than 2.5 mm in the air.

According to Central Control Board (CPCB) data, the average concentration of PM2.5 was over 180 in R K Puram, Anand Vihar, Dwarka among others.

The permissible range or PM2.5 is 60 as per standards and 25 by the international standards.

On Friday, warned that Delhi will turn into a 'gas chamber' soon.

He expressed his disappointment that the Centre along with the state governments of and did not do anything to manage

The state Environment Minister Imran Hussain on Thursday formed an inspection team to carry out surprise checks in the capital to check violations.

Hussain asserted that the inspections by the six-member committee will be carried out to check "ground level steps" being taken by various municipal and local bodies -- North and East Municipal corporation, Public Works Department (PWD) and Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB) - for prevention, control and mitigation of in Delhi.



figures (at around 10.00 am on Sunday):