With health dept in quarantine, MP struggles to tackle coronavirus pandemic

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh is finding itself in a tight spot in combating the Covid-19 pandemic. There is no Cabinet in place, and thus no health minister. Besides, the state health department, which was supposed to lead the fight against coronavirus, is almost defunct, with several top officials, including Pallavi Jain Govil, principal secretary (health), and J Vijay Kumar, managing director of MP Health Corporation and chief executive officer of the state’s Ayushman Bharat programme, testing positive.

‘Health’ crisis

After Kumar and Govil were tested positive, the government’s first response was to downplay the news. This resulted in the spreading of the virus among other health department officials. Until Saturday morning, reported 116 confirmed Covid cases, including 73 health department officers and their family members. Even the control room reported infections — Veena Sinha (additional director, health communication) and another official Pallav Dubey — were tested positive.

Yet, top officials were unwilling to go to hospitals for isolation. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Sarman Singh wrote to Govil: “This is with reference to the telephonic call received from your good self and Shri Faiz Ahmad Kidwai, health commissioner, regarding the unwillingness of some of your officials who are asymptomatic to get hospitalised at AIIMS, ” Singh recommended such asymptomatic Covid-19 patients isolated at home.

Just a day earlier, Chouhan had clearly stated that every Covid-19 positive had to be hospitalised. “That might be correct in technical terms, but if senior government officials would defy basic norms of Covid-19 protocol, what can we expect from common people,” asked a senior doctor of Bhopal.

It is important to note the infected officials don’t have any travel or contact history and the department is yet to locate the source of the infection. According to sources, it is being suspected the virus spread rapidly as officers were meeting each other for pandemic-related planning but the main source is yet to be traced.

Political failure

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Covid-19 a pandemic. When most states were tightening their belts for a long-drawn battle against the pandemic, Madhya Pradesh was in the midst of a political turmoil. Despite all the Covid-related warnings, MLAs of the Congress and the BJP were visiting one resort after another in groups. They were least concerned about social distancing or anything else.

Finally, the BJP toppled the Congress government and Chouhan became chief minister. He took oath on March 23 and a day later Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown from March 25. “In February, when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alerted about the possible dangers of coronavirus, the BJP was busy toppling an elected government and serving the rebel MLAs in Bengaluru. was not a serious threat for them at that time,” said former chief minister Kamal Nath.

“The state government is defunct at this crucial juncture. Chouhan is clueless. In the absence of a health minister, every decision-making is left to him and officers. The state suffered because of their negligence,” said Sachin Shrivastava, a political and social activist. “The state government has launched seven helpline numbers, but to no help. There is no cooperation between different departments.”

Rachna Dhingra, activist working for the welfare of Bhopal Gas tragedy victims, said: “The state government forcefully converted Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC) into a Covid-19 hospital more than a fortnight ago, but not a single Covid-19 case has been sent there. BMHRC was part of the Supreme Court settlement with the gas victims. Nearly 350,000 gas victims are dependent on this hospital. The government took over the hospital without providing any alternative. The result? Three gas victims who used get treatment at BMHRC died within 15 days.”

“The survivors of the gas tragedy have a weakened immune system and this puts them at greater risk of contracting Covid-19. Yet, the government has not shown any urgency to address their concerns,” said Dhingra.

Amid all this, the public relations machinery is functioning at full capacity. “To fight the Covid-19 pandemic, it is necessary to widely publicise all the concerned government actions. All the officers — additional director to assistant information officers — are hereby directed to come to the office regularly,” an order from Madhya Pradesh's directorate of public relations read.

Criticising the government’s move, Congress leader K K Mishra said: “The publicity-hungry chief minister is risking the lives of state public relations officers. Almost all the government offices are being run from home, but the officials of the directorate of public relations have been asked to come to the office. Appearing on newspapers and TV channels will not help combat the pandemic. It asks for a concrete action plan.”

The BJP rejected the allegations. “The chief minister will appoint his Cabinet at the right time. It’s not an easy task, a lot of things have to be considered. Today, the world is fighting with a deadly pandemic. Without any distractions, the chief minister is focused on controlling the situation. I would like to tell our friends in the Opposition, this is not the time to raise questions but to cooperate with the state government,” said BJP Spokesperson Rajneesh Agarwal.