With over 100,000 cases in 2 days, India's Covid-19 tally crosses 1.8 mn

India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 1.8 million mark on Monday, just a day after it went past 1.7 million, with 52,972 cases reported in a day while the number of recoveries surged to over 1.18 million, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
The number of Covid-19 tests carried out in India has also crossed the 20 million-mark, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
The total coronavirus cases surged to 1,803,695, while the death toll due to Covid-19 climbed to 38,135 with 771 people succumbing to the disease in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.
There are 579,357 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country at present while the recoveries have increased to 1,186,203.
The Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 65.44 per cent, while the fatality rate is at 2.13 per cent, the data stated.
The total number of confirmed cases also includes foreigners.
This is the fifth consecutive day that Covid-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000 in the country. India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 1.7 million-mark on Sunday.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 20,202,858 samples have been tested up to August 2 with 381,027 samples being tested on Sunday.
