Woman techie highest tax payer in AP, Telangana with Rs 300 million salary

Guess who paid the highest amount of in and last year? It wasn't some CEO or high-flying executive. Instead, a Hyderabad-based female techie clinched that distinction.

Working at a Hyderabad-based information technology company, an unnamed woman, who earns a salary of Rs 300 million (Rs 30 crore) per year, paid Rs 90 million (Rs 9 crore), or 30 per cent of her annual salary, as for financial year 2016-17, reported The News Minute on Tuesday.

Speaking at the I-T department's annual press on Monday, Principal Chief Commissioner of of AP and Telangana, SP Choudhary, told the media that female techie in question was "the top salaried taxpayer in (the) Hyderabad region". However, he added that she might not rank among the top salaried taxpayers at the all-India level " as there would be many in other parts of the country".

This information came to light after the Andhra and released the highlights of last year's income tax filings, said the news report.

If her story has inspired you to get your own tax matters in order, then remember that July 31 is the deadline for filing your returns.

The (CBDT) has said that nearly 13 million income tax filers are likely to be added during the current financial year 2018-19 (FY19). The expected target was disclosed in a confidential action plan of CBDT.

According to a Times of India report, the Mumbai and the Delhi regions of the department have been given the targets to add 670,000 and 700,000 new I-T filers respectively. With a firm focus on tier –II and III cities, Pune has been given the rigid target of 1.1 million. Uttar Pradesh, being a populous state, is allotted a collective target of over 1.3 million. Tamil Nadu has an overall target of more than 1 million new tax filers.