World Coronavirus Dispatch: First cases likely recorded in Antarctica

-
-
Britain and France race to negotiate reopening of borders
As fears over the new strain of coronavirus deepen, Britain and France are negotiating reopening of borders. The new strain that likely emerged in late September, and is more efficient in transmission from what we have seen so far. Many countries have snapped travel links from and to UK fearing the spread of the new mutation. Thousands of European truck drivers, almost 1,000 of them French, are stuck on the English side of the Channel because of the French border restrictions. Read here
Let's look at the global statistics
Global infections: 77,482,272
Change Over Yesterday: 500,310
Global deaths: 1,705,008
Nations with most cases: US (18,043,397), India (10,075,116), Brazil (7,263,619), Russia (2,878,382), France (2,535,781).
Source: John Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center.
US firms warned against mandatory vaccine for employees
Fearing vaccine hesitancy, there is a growing debate about whether companies need to manadate their employees to get vaccine before they return to offices. Experts say it can be part of the social responibility campaigns that companies take up and will be productive for workplaces it. As employees get vaccinated, they feel safe around each other and thereby higher productivity. But fearing backlash, many corporate advisors say that shouldn't be the case. Read here to know why.
Covid cases recorded in Antarctica for first time
The only continent not to be affected by the pandemic, Antarctica, has likely reported its first cases. There have been 36 new infections among people stationed at a Chilean research base. Antractica has payed a heavy price for preventing the outbreaks. All major research projects in the continent have been halted. As a result, research by scientists around the world has been interrupted. Read here
Telehealth services relieve ASEAN hospitals' burden
Like many disruptions due to the virus, the health industry is also seeing major changes in terms of going digital. More and more patients around the world, particularly in Asean countries, the acceleration to telemedecine is quite significant. Telehealth companies offer a wide range of services ranging from general consultations to continued monitoring of specific medical conditions and home-based therapy sessions. Experts say the pandemic will continue to reshape health care delivery and open big opportunities for virtual services in the near term. Read here
For Europe, it's wave after wave
The initial outbreak of the was first seen in Europe and the region was devastated. After the infections began falling, many countries lifted the virus restrictions hastily. Paying a heavy price, the more severe and deadly outbreaks have ravaged many countries. There are also concerns around the new mutations of the virus and London has gone into lockdown. The economic toll is likely to be more severe, this time, experts say as just when the industries seem to be recovering. There have new waves of sweeping shutdowns. Read here
