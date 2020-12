World Coronavirus Dispatch: Hong Kong clinics ban fathers during childbirth

EU orders 80 million more vaccine doses from Moderna As European nations reel under severe second wave of infections, sweeping shutdowns through the holiday season, pressure is mounting on the bloc's regulator for quick vaccine approvals and rollout. Amid this, the union has ordered another 80 million more doses from Moderna. Europe has already secured 2 billion doses of vaccines from a various maker and is hoping to start the immunisation drive from December 27 with Pfizer-BioNtech shots. Earlier, the commission had delayed the assessment process of vaccine candidates, citing the need for extensive data even as US, UK went went ahead with approvals. Read more

Let's look at the global statistics Global infections: 75,747,188 Change Over Yesterday: 555,900 Global deaths: 1,676,241 Nations with most cases: US (17,465,147), India (10,004,599), Brazil (7,162,978), Russia (2,792,615), France (2,499,529). Source: John Hopkins Research Center

faces concerning pandemic trend

After the first wave, was reluctant to order tough stay-at-home orders and it may be coming back to bite them with daily infections hitting the highest in at least a month this week. Alarmed by the trend, the health authorities have advised people to avoid gathering for Chirstmas and during the holidays. " is facing a very concerning situation with the pandemic” the country’s health Minister said, adding that they need to react fast and bring down the curve. Read more

Anticipating border curbs, travelers in mad rush to get out of NSW

The rising cluster in Sydney's northern beaches has forced authorities to limit gatherings, upending the Christmas reunions for many who travelled to the New South Wales (NSW) to spend time with families and friends. Anticipating further restrictions, travellers rushed to get out of New the state, creating a frenzy at Sydney airport. The cost of flight travel has spiked in the wake of pent-up demand. Many states bordering the New Southwales have mandated quarantine and testing for those who travelled to northern beaches recently. Read more

hospitals ban fathers during childbirth, moms are fuming

In life, especially in grueling times, welcoming a little baby into the family is as precious a moment as it can get. Many fathers, usually, drop everything they do and look forward to staying with family during this period. But has other ideas. The country recently banned fathers from being present in public hospitals during the birth of a child, a move that was questioned by many and the mothers are very upset and anxious. Authorities say the restrictions were put in place to tackle the surge in latest infections, protect staff and patients. Activists argue that partners who get a negative Covid test should be allowed in the delivery room. Read more

Denmark finds it tough to contain second wave

Having contained the crisis the first time around, Denmark has earned plaudits for acting with haste in ordering shutdowns unlike many other European neighbours. The country's officials are finding it much tougher this time as infections per capita have tripled in the last month and hospitals are starting to show signs of strain. Denmark's response was rocked by the mink scandal as officials ordered killing of 17 million mink, fearing the animal spread a new virus mutation. What happened later was complete chaos. Some say, the scandal grabbed so much attention that it overshadowed the raging pandemic. Read more

Specials

Contrary to the gloom, big showed resilience in 2020