World Coronavirus Dispatch: Hong Kong clinics ban fathers during childbirth

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Researchers working on inhaled vaccines
Coronavirus vaccine update: UK, Russia to rollout vaccine from next week
Coronavirus vaccine update: China's Zhifei starts Phase II trial of vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine update: China Covid vaccine gives quick immune response
-
EU orders 80 million more vaccine doses from Moderna As European nations reel under severe second wave of infections, sweeping shutdowns through the holiday season, pressure is mounting on the bloc's regulator for quick vaccine approvals and rollout. Amid this, the union has ordered another 80 million more doses from Moderna. Europe has already secured 2 billion doses of vaccines from a various maker and is hoping to start the immunisation drive from December 27 with Pfizer-BioNtech shots. Earlier, the commission had delayed the assessment process of vaccine candidates, citing the need for extensive data even as US, UK went went ahead with approvals. Read moreSpain faces concerning pandemic trend After the first wave, Spain was reluctant to order tough stay-at-home orders and it may be coming back to bite them with daily infections hitting the highest in at least a month this week. Alarmed by the trend, the health authorities have advised people to avoid gathering for Chirstmas and during the holidays. "Spain is facing a very concerning situation with the pandemic” the country’s health Minister said, adding that they need to react fast and bring down the curve. Read more Anticipating border curbs, travelers in mad rush to get out of NSW The rising coronavirus cluster in Sydney's northern beaches has forced authorities to limit gatherings, upending the Christmas reunions for many who travelled to the New South Wales (NSW) to spend time with families and friends. Anticipating further restrictions, travellers rushed to get out of New the state, creating a frenzy at Sydney airport. The cost of flight travel has spiked in the wake of pent-up demand. Many states bordering the New Southwales have mandated quarantine and testing for those who travelled to northern beaches recently. Read more Hong Kong hospitals ban fathers during childbirth, moms are fuming In life, especially in grueling times, welcoming a little baby into the family is as precious a moment as it can get. Many fathers, usually, drop everything they do and look forward to staying with family during this period. But Hong Kong has other ideas. The country recently banned fathers from being present in public hospitals during the birth of a child, a move that was questioned by many and the mothers are very upset and anxious.
Authorities say the restrictions were put in place to tackle the surge in latest infections, protect staff and patients. Activists argue that partners who get a negative Covid test should be allowed in the delivery room. Read moreDenmark finds it tough to contain second wave Having contained the coronavirus crisis the first time around, Denmark has earned plaudits for acting with haste in ordering shutdowns unlike many other European neighbours. The country's officials are finding it much tougher this time as infections per capita have tripled in the last month and hospitals are starting to show signs of strain. Denmark's response was rocked by the mink scandal as officials ordered killing of 17 million mink, fearing the animal spread a new virus mutation. What happened later was complete chaos. Some say, the scandal grabbed so much attention that it overshadowed the raging pandemic. Read more Specials Contrary to the gloom, big businesses showed resilience in 2020 In the year of pandemic, recession and heartbreaking blows to small Businesses, many big firms surprisingly rose the occasion and emerged out with flying colors. Many of them made some tough decisions along the way, letting off some employees, cutting costs and some completely overhauled the way things are done. Throwing billions of dollars into the economy by governments and ultra low interest rates have helped. With the acceleration of digital economy, food delivery firms, streaming giants have pounced on opportunity and made the most of it. The Big Tech saw pent-up demand from people working from home. Apple, Google, Amazon and Microsoft have added $2 trillion in market value so far this year. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU