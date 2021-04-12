World Coronavirus Dispatch: Official admits low efficacy of China vaccines

Online schools are here to stay, even after the pandemic

has disrupted the education space like never before, and some of the changes are set to last even after the pandemic in the United States and elsewhere. Even as students flock back to classrooms with infection rates dropping and life slowly getting back to normal in the country, some families who have come to prefer online learning are pushing to keep it going — and school systems are rushing to accommodate them. Demand for virtual schools has soared. But are there any risks to this? Read here

Let's look at the global statistics Global infections: 136,056,956 Global deaths: 2,936,768 Nations with most cases: US (31,197,872), India (13,527,717), Brazil (13,482,023), France (5,119,585), Russia (4,589,209). Source: John Hopkins Research Center

Chinese mulls increasing effectiveness of vaccines

After intense backlash in the scientific community over the effectiveness of Chinese made vaccine, a top offical has acknowledged that the country’s vaccines may need to be administered in greater doses or in combination with other shots because of their low overall effectiveness. More than 60 countries have approved Chinese vaccines so far and they may need to work out their distribution strategy to increase the effectiveness. Possible steps to increase the effectiveness of vaccines include changing the amount of vaccine given, the number of shots, the time between shots or the type of vaccines given, said the director of China’s disease control center. The long-awaited Brazilian study of the Sinopharm's vaccine showed just over 50 per cent efficacy, much lower when compared with Pfizer, Moderna and even AstraZeneca. Read here

Birthrates plummet worldwide, clouding post-pandemic prospects

Fertility rates have consistently fallen across the world in December and January, nine months after many countries began feeling the impact of the coronavirus, global data on birth rates shows. Birth rates have fallen between 10-20 per cent in Japan, France and Spain. Births plummeted 56 per cent in January in Hong Kong, and fell 23 per cent in Taiwan. The context of a health crisis and huge uncertainty may have discouraged couples from procreating or prompted them to postpone their parenting project for several months. Read here



Enjoy freedom but stay wary of risks, Boris Johnson says as England reopens

Britains must enjoy their freedoms but not let their guard down, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the country's shops, salons, and restaurants geared up to reopen almost after four months. Infections rates in the UK have come down significantly thanks to a rapid vaccination and a strict lockdown. The daily deaths are almost at a seven-month low. Johnson said the relaxation of restrictions, after what the government hopes will be the last time harsh measures will need to be imposed, would be welcome relief for businesses. Read here