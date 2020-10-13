World Coronavirus Dispatch: Pandemic toll on US to be 4x of Great Recession

-
-
The Covid-19 pandemic will exact a $16 trillion toll on the US -- four times the cost of the Great Depression -- when adding the costs of lost lives and health to the direct economic impact, according to former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers and fellow Harvard University economist David Cutler.
About half of that amount is related to lost gross domestic product as a result of economic shutdowns and the ongoing spread of the virus, while the other half comes from health losses including premature death and mental and long-term health impairments, Cutler and Summers wrote in an essay published online Monday in in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Read more here
Let’s look at the global statistics:
Total Confirmed Cases: 37,857,361
Change Over Yesterday: 643,769
Total Deaths: 1,081,695
Total Recovered: 26,314,126
Nations hit with most cases: US (7,804,660), India (7,175,880), Brazil (5,103,408), Russia (1,318,783) and Colombia (919,084)
Source: Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center
Johnson & Johnson pauses Covid vaccine trial after ‘adverse reaction’: US drugmaker Johnson & Johnson has paused all trials of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine after one of the participants developed an “adverse reaction”. It was not immediately clear what caused the reaction in the participant, or whether it was linked to the vaccine, J&J said in a statement, without disclosing further details. Read more here
China looking at giving students vaccines still being tested: China National Biotec Group, or CNBG, a subsidiary of state-owned Sinopharm Group, is in talks with the Chinese government about giving students headed abroad to study its experimental vaccines, sources told Bloomberg, who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak publicly. Various government agencies are still working on the plan and no final decision has been made. Read more here
Crowds protest as Argentina's cases pass 900,000: Thousands have joined anti-government protests in Argentina as confirmed coronavirus infections continue to rise, passing 900,000 on Monday. Many Argentines are angry at the government's handling of the crisis and the economic effect of lockdowns, as well as issues such as corruption. Read more here
No new cases in Singapore, first time since February: Singapore recorded no new local cases of Covid-19 for the first time since February, as the city-state rebounded from an outbreak in migrant worker dormitories. There were no cases in the community as well as in the foreign worker dormitories, according to a statement Tuesday from the Ministry of Health. Read more here
Disney reorganises business to emphasise streaming: Walt Disney has reorganised its operations to put a higher priority on streaming. Disney said it would separate content production from distribution, with an eye towards making television shows and movies. Streaming has been the sole bright spot for Disney this year as the coronavirus pandemic ravaged its other business, such as theme parks, cruise ships and blockbuster movies. Read more here
