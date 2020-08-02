World Coronavirus Dispatch: Russia to start mass vaccination drive

Russian health authorities are preparing to start a mass vaccination campaign against in October, the health minister has said. Russian media quoted Mikhail Murashko as saying that doctors and teachers would be the first to receive the vaccine.



Reuters, citing anonymous sources, said Russia's first potential vaccine would be approved by regulators this month. However, some experts are concerned at Russia's fast-track approach. Read more here

Let’s look at the global statistics:

Total Confirmed Cases: 17,849,853

Change Over Yesterday: 257,885

Total Deaths: 685,054

Total Recovered: 10,553,585

Nations hit with most cases: US (4,620,444), Brazil (2,707,877), India (1,750,723), Russia (843,890) and (503,290)

Source: Johns Hopkins Research Center

virus cases cross half-million mark: More than half a million people have been confirmed sick of the in The country announced 10,107 new cases on Saturday, bringing its tally to 503,290, along with 8,153 deaths. SA also has the fifth-highest number of cases in the world, after the US, Brazil, Russia and India. Read more here

to help boost virus tests: is sending mainland technicians and medical experts to to help the city boost testing for coronavirus and build a makeshift “cabin hospital” for Covid-19 patients amid a worsening outbreak in the territory. More than 60 laboratory technicians will be sent. Read more here

coronavirus death toll surges past 200,000: Apart from the US, Brazil and Mexico have racked up more fatalities from the virus than any other country, and together they account for around 70 per cent of the regional death toll. Both have struggled to balance the need to curb the spread with restrictive safety measures while trying to reopen economies. Read more here

Victoria declares state of disaster after spike in cases: The Australian state of Victoria has declared a state of disaster and imposed new lockdown measures. Residents will not be allowed to travel further than five km from their homes, exercise will be restricted to once a day, and one person will be able to go shopping for essentials at a time. Read more here

acted like the virus had gone. Now it’s spreading everywhere: The country garnered global attention after containing the first wave of Covid-19 with what it referred to as the “ Model” -- limited testing and no lockdown, nor any legal means to force businesses to close.

But now the island nation is facing a formidable resurgence, with Covid-19 cases hitting records nationwide day after day. Infections first concentrated in the capital have spread to other urban areas, while regions without cases for months have become new hotspots. Read here to know what happened

The richest family in the world added another $25 billion to its fortune



Covid-19 had come to Walmart Inc country, cancelling the retailer’s “Associate Celebration.” Gone were the thousands of employees, the cameos by Katy Perry or Tom Cruise and the traditional appearance by the heirs of Sam Walton, the world’s richest family. But even a pandemic hasn’t stopped the relentless growth of their fortune. The Waltons are richer than ever, adding $25 billion in the past year to take their combined fortune to an estimated $215 billion. Years of investment in Walmart’s supply chain and e-commerce capabilities saw a surge in first-quarter sales despite widespread carnage in the US retail sector. Read more here

