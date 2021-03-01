World Coronavirus Dispatch: Should Olympians be vaccinated on priority?

Olympic athletes and vaccination

As the Japan summer games near, countries like Israel, Hungary and others have announced plans to push Olympic-bound atheletes to the front in the vaccination line. But in some other nations including the United States, Britain and Italy, there is opposition to the idea that athletes should be given priority for vaccination. The debate squares off those who argue on the lines of morality against others calling for basic exceptions in extraordinary times. In this context, how the countries proceed could determine whether the Olympics will be a celebration of crisis times, or a global virus super-spreader event. Read here

Let's look at the global statistics Global infections: 114,067,962 Global deaths: 2,531,004 Nations with most cases: US (28,605,650), India (11,112,241), Brazil (10,551,259), Russia (4,198,400) United Kingdom (4,188,827). Source: John Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center

Philippines kicks off vaccinations, thanks to China

In a boost to diplomatic relations, Philippines has rolled out its vaccination programme using the shots donated by China. The country's President Rodrigo Duterte plans to visit China later this year to personally thank President Xi Jinping. The country aims to vaccinate up to 70 million citizens this year, or over half the population. However concerns linger around the vaccination programme in the country. For one, there is low public confidence in the vaccines given by China. That aside, some experts fear the Chinese donations may compromise the country's position on pressing issues such as the South China Sea, where Philippines and China are locked in a territorial dispute. Read here

Covid has taken wind out of Dutch politics

Despite being one of the slowest to rollout the vaccines, and Covid-induced curfew clashes and arrests in the last month, the coalition government led by prime minister Mark Rutte is in a dominant position to form the government once again as election looms. Analysts say the has almost completely pacified the political debate and taken all the energy out of politics. There are no dominant themes emerging with little real campaigning. The voting is due to begin on March 15, and it will be continued for two more days to offset the virus impact. Read here

New Zealand PM under pressure over latest Covid cluster

Auckland will remain under level-three curbs, with everyone asked to stay at home as authorities found a community infection of unknown origin. In the meanwhile New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern is under pressure over how to respond to those undermining the country's Covid response. The opposition is pushing for greater enforcement of self-isolation directives and fines for those flouting the rules. Ardern said breaking the rules was unacceptable and that those who had done so were “facing the full judgement of the entire nation”. The priority was containing this cluster, she said. “Everyone is angry. I absolutely accept that people want to see repercussions." Read here