World Coronavirus Dispatch: Should Olympians be vaccinated on priority?

-
ALSO READ
World Coronavirus Dispatch: No cheering, singing and handshakes at Olympics
World Coronavirus Dispatch: How virus-laden aerosols flow inside a car
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Authorities must be prepared for 'anti-vaxxers'
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Common symptoms for Covaxin and Covishield
How coronavirus changed the way we support people with respiratory disease
-
Olympic athletes and vaccination
As the Japan summer games near, countries like Israel, Hungary and others have announced plans to push Olympic-bound atheletes to the front in the vaccination line. But in some other nations including the United States, Britain and Italy, there is opposition to the idea that athletes should be given priority for vaccination. The debate squares off those who argue on the lines of morality against others calling for basic exceptions in extraordinary times. In this context, how the countries proceed could determine whether the Olympics will be a celebration of crisis times, or a global virus super-spreader event. Read here
Philippines kicks off vaccinations, thanks to China
In a boost to diplomatic relations, Philippines has rolled out its vaccination programme using the shots donated by China. The country's President Rodrigo Duterte plans to visit China later this year to personally thank President Xi Jinping. The country aims to vaccinate up to 70 million citizens this year, or over half the population. However concerns linger around the vaccination programme in the country. For one, there is low public confidence in the vaccines given by China. That aside, some experts fear the Chinese donations may compromise the country's position on pressing issues such as the South China Sea, where Philippines and China are locked in a territorial dispute. Read here
Covid has taken wind out of Dutch politics
Despite being one of the slowest to rollout the vaccines, and Covid-induced curfew clashes and arrests in the last month, the coalition government led by prime minister Mark Rutte is in a dominant position to form the government once again as election looms. Analysts say the coronavirus has almost completely pacified the political debate and taken all the energy out of politics. There are no dominant themes emerging with little real campaigning. The voting is due to begin on March 15, and it will be continued for two more days to offset the virus impact. Read here
New Zealand PM under pressure over latest Covid cluster
Auckland will remain under level-three curbs, with everyone asked to stay at home as authorities found a community infection of unknown origin. In the meanwhile New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern is under pressure over how to respond to those undermining the country's Covid response. The opposition is pushing for greater enforcement of self-isolation directives and fines for those flouting the rules. Ardern said breaking the rules was unacceptable and that those who had done so were “facing the full judgement of the entire nation”. The priority was containing this cluster, she said. “Everyone is angry. I absolutely accept that people want to see repercussions." Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU