World Coronavirus Dispatch: The Mexican crisis is underplayed, but is worse

-
ALSO READ
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Global leaders call for international treaty
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Covid smashed human illusion of immortality
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Authorities must be prepared for 'anti-vaxxers'
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Germany introduces a strict, 5-day lockdown
'Very worried,' says health ministry on coronavirus surge in Maharashtra
-
UK reports more blood-clotting cases in people who got AstraZeneca vaccine
Britain reported at least 30 cases of rare blood-clotting in people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine, raising further concerns about the shot. Scentists say the cases are particulary worrying because they were unusual and involved blood clots combined with unusually low levels of platelets, a disorder that can lead to heavy bleeding. However, the British and European regulators said that they are extremely rare assuming that the cases are related to the vaccine and the AstraZeneca jab must continued to be used. Read here
Hong Kong executives choose China vaccine to get mainland visas
The Hong Kong government has offered residents a choice between the Pfizer-BioNtech jab, which has a 95 per cent efficacy rate, and the one manufactured by Sinovac, whose efficacy rate is just 50 per cent. Despite the higher efficacy rate of Pfizer, Hong Kong's business executives and expats are taking Chinese-made vaccine in hope that it will speed up access to the mainland following an offer by the Beijing to facilitate easier visa access to those who take locally-made jabs rather than a foreign one. “Visa facilitation applies only to applicants who have been inoculated with Covid-19 vaccines produced in China,” the Chinese government said last month. Read here
A Mexican tragedy: Country's crippling crisis comes into sharp focus
Mexico’s coronavirus crisis has made fewer international headlines than the catastrophes in the US and Brazil. But the upward revision of death toll last week suggests a calamity of similar proportions has played out. Mexican officials recently acknowledged more than 294,000 Covid deaths – just short of Brazil’s official death toll which was then 310,000. Brazil has a much larger population, with 212 million inhabitants compared with Mexico’s 126 million. So what exactly happened? Was it the same strongman approach of mixed messages, downplaying the virus and boasting of gains when there were none? The behaviour and mixed messaging of politicians are not the only explanations for Mexico’s drama. Read here
Chinese vaccines penetrate Eastern Europe amid shortages
Even though Chinese vaccine companies didn't apply for licences and approvals with the European medical regulator, the jabs are finding their way to the countries in the region, thanks to a sluggish roll out by the bloc. Czech is reportedly approaching Xi to request for Sinopharm vaccines. Similarly, Hungary is among the countries complaining the loudest about a shortage of approved options in Europe and is in touch with the Chinese for the shots. Many experts, however, have expressed concern over a lack of transparency in China's clinical trials, fueling debate over the wisdom of accepting the supplies. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU