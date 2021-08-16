World Covid Dispatch: Ho Chi Minh City extends lockdown by a month

reported to extend emergency status

The Japanese government will extend its virus state of emergency currently in force in six prefectures including Tokyo until mid-September, Sankei reported, citing unidentified officials. The areas covered will expand to include Kyoto, Hyogo, and Fukuoka prefectures with a decision to be made as soon as Tuesday, Sankei said. Read more

Macau to reopen bars, gyms

Macau will allow leisure venues such as bars, gyms and movie theaters to resume operations from Aug. 18 as the epidemic situation improves in the city, according to a government statement. Many entertainment venues were ordered shut from Aug. 5, though casinos — Macau’s biggest source of revenue — were kept open.

The city hasn’t recorded any new cases for 13 straight days since a local family tested positive for the more transmissible delta strain. Read more

infections fall

China’s total infections reported on Monday dropped to 16, compared with a peak in daily infections of more than 100 earlier this month. Still, the country’s Xinjiang region reported three asymptomatic cases — found through regular testing — in the northwestern Alashankou city that borders Kazakhstan. The trio had no travel history outside of or any of the Chinese cities battling the Covid resurgence in the past two weeks. Read more

Ho Chi Minh City extends lockdown by month

Ho Chi Minh City extended its Covid-19 stay-home orders by a month amid soaring infections. The measures in Vietnam’s biggest city will be extended through Sept. 15, along with evening curfews that will stay in place for an undetermined period, the city government said in a statement Sunday.

Ho Chi Minh City has accounted for 55% of the country’s 271,037 virus cases during the current wave, and 80% of deaths. Vietnam’s daily case average has more than doubled to 8,500 this month from July, with fatalities in August climbing to an average of 298, compared with 40 last month. Read more