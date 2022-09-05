World's first coronavirus vaccine you can inhale approved in China

-
ALSO READ
Abortion pills under the spotlight as US states impose ban: Report
Pfizer stock falls as Covid pill fails in preventive therapy trial
Instagram and Facebook remove posts offering abortion pills in US
Booster shot in need of a boost as citizens shy away despite Covid surge
Covid vaccines prevented 20 million deaths in first year of rollout: Study
-
China became the first country to approve a needle-free, inhaled version of a Covid-19 vaccine made by Tianjin-based CanSino Biologics Inc., pushing the company’s shares up as much as 14.5% Monday morning in Hong Kong.
China’s National Medical Products Administration approved CanSino’s Ad5-nCoV for emergency use as a booster vaccine, the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Sunday.
The vaccine is a new version of CanSino’s one-shot Covid drug, the first in the world to undergo human testing in March 2020 and which has been used in China, Mexico, Pakistan, Malaysia and Hungary after being rolled out in February 2021. The inhaled version can stimulate cellular immunity and induce mucosal immunity to boost protection without intramuscular injection, CanSino said.
Also Read: Covid pandemic erased two decades of progress in maths and reading
Companies are looking into developing inhaled versions of vaccines to stimulate antibodies in nasal and airway tissues to defend against coronavirus. They are needle-free and can be self-administered, broadening their appeal to vaccine-hesitant people and potentially easing pressure on health-care resources.
CanSino’s initial one-shot vaccine was found to be 66% effective in preventing Covid-19 symptoms and 91% effective against severe disease, but it trails vaccines from Sinovac Biotech Ltd. and state-owned Sinopharm Group Co. in use outside China. Those two companies account for most of the 770 million doses China has sent to the rest of the world.
The vaccine, which uses a modified cold-causing virus to expose the immune system to the coronavirus, is similar to those developed by AstraZeneca Plc and Johnson & Johnson.
© 2022 Bloomberg L
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 10:36 IST