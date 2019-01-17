XLRI to open new campus in Andhra with accommodation for 5000 students

Seventy years after it being confined in the steel city of Jamshedpur, - Xavier School of Management has decided to spread its wings and expand into Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh. The foundation stone for the upcoming institute was laid on Thursday.

Christened Amaravati, it is being set up in the Guntur District in Andhra Pradesh covering a sprawling area of 50 acres. The new campus would accommodate around 5000 students and provide post-graduate and undergraduate programs in management education.

E. Abraham, director at Jamshedpur said, “It is our belief that in emphasizing value-based management education, we will be grooming business leaders who will serve as catalysts of change and become responsible leaders of tomorrow that will carve the destiny of a new India. As we recall XLRI’s historic legacy of 70 years of shaping global business leaders, we need to look towards the future and not be content with our existing laurels. For that we decided to spread our wings in the other parts of India”.

is a premier, private management institute in India founded in 1949 by Quinn Enright and has grown to be one the top-ranking business management school of international repute with a wide portfolio of management programs and research publications. Its alumni are spread around the globe and have demonstrated responsible business leadership in their organizations.

In September 2018, the institute achieved 100 per cent placement of the entire 2018-20 batch of 362 students for summer internship with the highest stipend offered at Rs 165,000 per month.

The internship process saw the participation of over 95 companies offering roles across domains, including consulting, finance, sales and marketing, operations, business development (BM), human resources (HR) and industrial relations (IR) and new firms were also added to the recruiters' list.

The Boston Consulting Group, AT Kearney, Accenture Strategy, EY, Deloitte, KPMG and PwC recruited from the consulting domain while P&G, Colgate Palmolive, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, RB Johnson & Johnson, Mondelez, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and were among the regular recruiters from the FMCG sector.

Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Avendus Capital, JP Morgan Chase, Citibank, Kotak Wealth, Maitreyi Capital Advisors, ICICI Bank, YES Bank and Edelweiss were the majors from the financial services sector, while Tata Administrative Services, Aditya Birla Group, RP Goenka, Mahindra and Bharti Airtel group had offered general management roles.

General Electric, Shell, Samsung Electronics, Bharti Airtel and Star had also extended offers to the candidates.