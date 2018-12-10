You may have to pay more for petrol, diesel again due to Opec output cut

With the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) deciding to cut production by close to 1.2 million barrels per day (mbpd), Brent crude oil prices are expected to touch $70 a barrel again, ringing alarm bells for India.

In a report, CARE Ratings has said that it foresees an increase in the retail prices of petrol and diesel in the coming few days, depending on how the oil markets react to the reduction in supply from the cartel. The prices of petrol and diesel dropped on Monday by 24 paise and 27 paise, respectively. Petrol prices in Delhi were seen at Rs 70.31 a litre, while that of diesel at Rs 64.82 a litre. Brent prices were seen at $60.93 a barrel at one point on Monday.

"A production cut of 1.2 million barrels per day would tighten the oil market by the third quarter of 2019 and cause prices to rise back above $70 a barrel for Brent," said Ann-Louise Hittle, vice-president (Macro Oils) at Wood Mackenzie. With India expected to import 1.643 billion barrels of crude oil in FY19, an increase of a dollar in prices on a permanent basis would increase the country's import bill by roughly $1.6 billion per annum.





"Any increase in oil prices is always going to be a cause of concern for India considering we import more than 80 per cent of our oil requirements. In the current financial year, India has imported around 4.6 million barrels per day. Impact is to be felt in terms of trade deficit, on the markets, Indian basket of crude oil prices and exchange rate," the CARE report said.

Crude oil and its products have a weight of 10.4 per cent in the Wholesale Price Index (WPI). Of this, crude oil and natural gas have a weight of 2.4 per cent and mineral oils around eight per cent. "Therefore, any increase in the price of crude oil would tend to impact the WPI inflation number commensurately," it added. In terms of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), fuel-related items have a weight of nearly 2.7-2.8 per cent directly. An increase in the crude oil prices will impact the WPI more than the CPI.



The fall of the rupee is also a cause of concern for the Narendra Modi government. In its recent report, Fitch Ratings said that it expects the Indian currency to weaken to 75 rupees against the US dollar by the end of next year on a widening current account deficit and tighter global financing conditions.

"We believe that if Indian rupee drops to these levels, then it will increase import cost of oil and the benefit which India was getting from lower oil prices may not last long. Brent oil may consolidate in the broader range of $57.50-$64.40; Opec meeting to remain in focus. Global economic growth is looking slightly positive post the US-China tariff talk, while Opec oil production cut may boost prices from current levels," said Abhishek Bansal, chairman, ABans group of companies.