Your guide to the smartest health devices available in the market

Brain-sensing headband Mobile phone apps that promote mental health through meditation and breathwork are gaining popularity. Here’s a device that complements an app to take the activity to the next level.

Muse, an EEG (electroencephalogram) measuring headband-device, passively senses brain activity by tracking electrical impulses. It also facilitates meditation by converting brainwaves into “weather sounds” — an overactive mind generates stormy weather noises whereas a calm mind results in peaceful weather. By letting you track when your ...