Military option to deal with China still on if diplomacy fails: Gen Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff General said on Monday that if diplomatic talks with China over the border issue fail, then military options are on the table.

"The military option to deal with the transgressions by the Chinese is still on but will be considered only if the talks at the diplomatic and military level fail," said General

He however, refused to share what military options India is looking upon.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops are sitting at various disputed and friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Apart from that they have been raising unacceptable points before India.

To deal with the emerging situation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the top military brass to discuss the situation at the border with China.





"The meeting happened for almost one-and-a-half-hours in South Block," a source told IANS.

The de-escalation of troops at the LAC has stopped for now as the disengagement talks between India and China have hit a roadblock.

China has refused to move back from its present military position north of the Pangong Tso and Depsang.

The PLA has refused to pull back eastwards from the 8-km stretch it has occupied from Finger-4 to Finger-8 by building scores of new fortifications there since early May.