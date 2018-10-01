JUST IN
You are here: Home » Defence » News

Indian Navy needs minesweeper ships urgently as only 2 left: Top officer
Business Standard

Rafale deal: Nirmala Sitharaman rebuts charge that NDA govt ignored HAL

It was the Congress which did not buttress the Defence public sector unit, says Sitharaman

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Defence Minister addresses the press at BJP headquarters.
File photo. Defence Minister addresses the press at BJP headquarters. Photo: PTI

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday rubbished allegations that the NDA government had snatched jobs from the country’s youth by ignoring HAL in the Rafale deal, saying it was the Congress which did not buttress the Defence public sector unit.

“To stand up to speak for HAL, you (Congress) haven't done anything and you are alleging that we have taken away jobs by ignoring HAL.. Did you complete the earlier Rafale deal during UPA? Did you take care of Indian Air Force and HAL?” she asked.

The Union Minister was responding to a query on Congress constantly targetting the NDA government over “ignoring” HAL in the multi-billion dollar Rafale Aircraft deal. Sitharaman said it was the BJP-led NDA government that took several steps to augment the production capacity of Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, made by HAL. Noting the NDA government had earmarked Rs 200 billion annually for HAL, she claimed that during the UPA regime, Congress had earmarked only Rs 1 billion annually.
First Published: Mon, October 01 2018. 00:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements