Saudi to evaluate Kalyani group's artillery guns Bharat 52, Garuda V2

The Pune-based Kalyani Group, which has made a major foray into the field of artillery gun systems, has made strong pitching for supplying these heavy weapons to the Saudi Arabian military. It has been learnt that two types of gun systems — both designed and developed by Kalyani Group — are being sent later this year to Saudi Arabia for trial evaluation by the Royal Saudi Army in the forbidding Arabian desert.

The guns include the Bharat 52, a 155 mm, 52 calibre towed howitzer -- the first gun that Kalyani Group produced. Saudi Arabia will also evaluate the ...