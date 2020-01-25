Thales to display land, naval, air products in DefExpo 2020 in Lucknow

Rafale vendor will showcase its latest military and defense products across categories of land, naval, air and digital transformation and security at the National (DefExpo). The 11th edition of the begins February 5 in Lucknow.

“Visitors at the stand will undergo a digital experience showcasing Thales’ innovative technologies that are supporting countries globally in safeguarding their national security,” the company said in a statement. The products will be displayed In line with the theme of 2020 ‘Digital Transformation of Defence’. “These technologies have the potential to enable India’s armed forces to achieve high ambitions and master every decisive moment,” the statement read.

The French multinational will display the Targeting and Reconnaissance pod Talios, which combines targeting and tactical reconnaissance capabilities in a single pod, likely to be embedded with artificial intelligence (AI). It will also showcase Pathmaster, the first fully configurable unmanned mine countermeasures system.

“Our trusted technologies have been helping armed forces and authorities across the world, including India, to prepare, achieve and maintain tactical superiority and ensure national security. We look forward to continuing playing a major role in job creation and skill development, especially through our two engineering competence centers in India,” Emmanuel de Roquefeuil, Vice President and Country Director, in India, said.