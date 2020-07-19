JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economic Revival » Other » News

Green Shoots: Power demand recovers, but commercial use still below par
Business Standard

Retail trade suffered Rs 15.5 trillion business loss due to Covid-19: CAIT

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said the domestic trade is passing through its worst period in the current century

Topics
Indian retail sector | Retail sector | Lockdown

Press Trust of India 

Such assistance it probably easier for a garments retailer. The task is slightly more intricate for an electronics or durables retailer.
In a statement, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said traders across the country are depressed

India's retail trade has suffered a business loss of about Rs 15.5 trillion in past 100 days due to the Covid-19 pandemic, traders' body CAIT said on Sunday.

In a statement, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said traders across the country are depressed because of minimal of the consumers, considerable absence of employees, facing financial crunch and yet have to meet several financial obligations.

"No support policy from the central or state governments is yet another crucial factor which is haunting the traders," CAIT claimed.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said the domestic trade is passing through its worst period in the current century which reflects that if immediate steps are not taken about 20 per cent of the shops in India will have to close down their shutters.
First Published: Sun, July 19 2020. 21:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY