Tyre industry calls for curbs as imports remain buoyant despite lockdown

According to data from Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S), Ministry of Commerce, tyres worth $429 million were imported in India in FY19. Even in the first 11 months of FY20, a year that witnessed economic slowdown in India and hence reduced demand, tyres worth $385 million landed in India, says Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association.

Most of the imports were from China, whose Truck & Bus Radial (TBR) tyres and Passenger Car Radial (PCR) tyres accounted for over 40 per cent of overall import. In the case of Tractor tyres, China accounted for three-fourths of total imports.

“Domestic manufacturing capacity is ahead of the demand curve and India is self-sufficient in manufacturing practically all kinds of tyres including those for critical applications like fighter jets. Most of the imports are unwarranted and have been hurting domestic capacity utilisation,” stated K M Mammen, Chairman Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) and Chairman MRF.

“The move has come as a sentiment booster for the industry that has been bearing the brunt of the slowdown in the auto sector and disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Emboldened by the development, the in India is looking at better-than-expected domestic production and increased exports from the country, he added.





ALSO READ: Govt may impose anti-dumping duty on polystyrene to guard domestic players

Mammen said restrictions on will benefit the entire value chain. The demand for domestic natural rubber (NR) will go up as domestic tyre production will get a fillip.

According to ATMA, indirect import of NR through has been hurting the interests of NR growers. For instance, import of each unit of TBR tyres represents 25 kg of indirect import of NR in the country.

Total Tyre production in India declined by eight per cent to 177 million in FY20 in view of reduced demand in both replacement and OEM segments. Slowdown in the economy impacted the economic and consumer sentiment which resulted in vehicle sales plunging to multi-year low.

The TBR tyre segment, which is the bread and butter of the Industry in India, accounting for over half the industry’s revenue, witnessed the sharpest drop in production of 14 per cent.

“In view of projections about contraction of the economy in the on-going year, was expecting a further drop in production. However, the restrictions imposed on import will provide elbow room for increasing domestic tyre production in a difficult year”, added Mammen.