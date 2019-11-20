JUST IN
12 hours to 12 minutes: Customs clearance to take the swift route

The move will result in significant savings in cost and time and help further improve India's ranking in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business index

Dilasha Seth  |  New Delhi 

Indian Customs could see consignment clearance time fall from 12 hours to 12 minutes. The government is set to introduce a seamless automated facility with zero human intervention next month, using blockchain, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.

Machine clearance will initially be introduced for select importers; 3,800 of them accredited by the Customs department under the authorised economic operator (AEO) scheme meet the set risk criteria. They make up for about 40 per cent import volume. “We are set to unveil a futuristic reform, which will allow machine release of ...

First Published: Wed, November 20 2019. 01:10 IST

