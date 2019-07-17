2% loans approved under Mudra turned NPAs, says Anurag Singh Thakur

Around 2 per cent of total loans sanctioned by lenders to Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana beneficiaries turned into non-performing assets (NPAs) since the inception of the scheme, Minister of State Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Some of the reasons for NPAs are: First-time borrowers under Shishu category prioritising emergent needs, business failures, inefficiencies in lending practices, poor credit appraisal, wilful default by borrowers, among others. Here are the lenders with the highest amount of Mudra loan NPAs.