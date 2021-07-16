79% believe household earnings will dip in FY22 as against FY21: Survey

-
ALSO READ
Economic Survey pegs India's real economic growth in 2021-22 at 11%
Full text of the Economic Survey 2020-21: Download volume-I and II here
GDP growth, fiscal deficit: Economic Survey nos in line with expectations
Litigation turning out to be a big hurdle for IBC: Economic Survey
Economic Survey: Case for Budget to bring more sectors under PLI scheme
-
The second Covid wave, along with overall economic downturn brought about by the pandemic, seems to have hit the consumers and general public hard with as many as 79 per cent of them believing their household earnings will decline in the current financial year (FY22). 49 per cent expect a decline in their savings, a survey showed.
The survey, done by Localcirles, included 70,500 citizens across 382 districts of India. Around 63 per cent of the respondents were men, while 37 per cent were women. 43 per cent respondents were from tier-1 cities, 29 per cent from tier-2 cities and 28 per cent from tier-3, tier-4 cities and rural areas.
The survey also showed that 65 per cent households paid 25 per cent-100 per cent more this year for vegetables in comparison to December–February 2021 as many mandis were closed. 79 per cent of respondents said that on the monthly essentials/grocery costs, they are getting less value for same or more money spent in comparison to December-February 2021.
A report by Kotak Institutional Securities in June suggested that the prices of household essentials like soaps, shampoos have increased by 4 per cent-20 per cent, edible oil by 12 per cent-42 per cent, packaged tea by 4 per cent-8 per cent and coffee by 2 per cent-7 per cent, to name a few.
Interestingly, 47 per cent consumers expected coronavirus uncertainty to last 6-12 months in their household budget planning.
An overwhelming 76 per cent consumers wanted the government to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel as higher fuel prices were hurting the already stretched households' budgets, while the maximum respondents said the duties need to be reduced by at least 20 per cent.
"India’s economy started to recover from the first Covid wave-led lockdowns and restrictions from September 2020 and many are yet to fully recover from the giant fall in their personal income facing job loss, salary cuts and delays. Amidst the deadlier second wave of Covid, the rise in prices of household necessities has only added a burden to household woes, especially for low and middle-income earning households," the survey said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU