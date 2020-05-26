A deep dive into the initiatives that went into making of Aarogya Setu app

On Sunday a privacy protocol was released on the Aarogya Setu app, the India government’s contact tracing app for Covid-19, which has scored over 110 million downloads. It is expected to settle lots of questions on how securely it handles confidential health data of the millions who use it.

In fact the government has done one better by releasing the source code of the app to all and sundry on Tuesday, to check how well it does on privacy score card. As interest on the app will coalesce again, it is time to tell a fascinating story of public private partnership that went into its ...