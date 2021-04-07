A deep dive into the labour codes and what they have in store for India Inc

The government was originally scheduled to implement four labour codes from the beginning of the current financial year. However, it was deferred due to the ongoing state assembly elections and states not framing their own rules.

While the union labour ministry has finalised rules relating to these codes, it is not clear whether they have addressed all the concerns of India Inc and others. Before this, the ministry had come out with draft rules on these codes. Let us see what would be the scene of labour codes had these come into effect from April one this year with draft ...