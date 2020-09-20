Adityanath govt to create single window portal for film makers in UP

In order to give a push to film making in Uttar Pradesh, the Adityanath government has decided to create a single window portal to minimise the problems faced by filmmakers, who want to shoot in UP. The state government has already announced to set up film city in National Capital Region (NCR). The proposed film city would be in Noida, Greater Noida or near Yamuna Expressway.

According to the officials, the chief minister will himself monitor the single window portal for films. Necessary permissions and no objection certificates for film shooting can be obtained through this portal. On Sunday, noted Bollywood film producer Madhur Bhandarkar met Chief Minister Adityanath in Lucknow and discussed the proposed film city in UP. Noted film stars Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Anup Jalota and Kangna Ranaut have also welcomed the setting up of film city in UP. Stand-up comedian and chairperson of UP’s Film Development Council, Raju Srivastava said that the proposed film city in the state would provide employment to around 100,000 people.

Apart from setting up the film city, the state government has decided to work on a 20-point programme that will help filmmakers in a big way. The state government is incorporating film making under the ease of doing business project.

According to officials, the state run agency UPDESCO has been asked to prepare the single window portal for films, which will become functional in November this year. To remove hurdles in the way of film making, the police, district administration, local bodies and archeology department will be connected with this portal. All necessary fees can be deposited through this portal. In every district, one nodal officer will be appointed to look after the portal. The film producers will apply for subsidy through this portal and all their grievances will be redressed here.