After Russian flows dry up, India pays up to double price for gas

-
ALSO READ
Will strong FII flows reduce rate hike fears this week?
Long-term trend shows stable FPI flows into India, with peak in FY15
JNPA to operate Jalna dry port as multi-modal logistics park: Report
RBI measures a step in right direction but forex inflows still seen limited
How the RBI is creating conditions for foreign flows to come back to India
-
India purchased some of the nation’s most expensive liquefied natural gas shipments ever after vital Russian deliveries were canceled.
GAIL India Ltd. bought several LNG cargoes for delivery between October and November at more than double the price it paid around this time last year. The New Delhi-based company is struggling to replace supply from the former trading arm of Gazprom PJSC, which was nationalized by Germany earlier this year and is paying contractual fines rather than delivering fuel.
The global surge in natural gas prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has hit price-sensitive emerging countries hard, forcing them to pay the high spot market rates or face blackouts and industrial shutdowns. India’s retail inflation surged in August due in part to higher fuel costs.
GAIL didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
GAIL last week bought three LNG shipments for October to November delivery above $40 per million British thermal units, among the most expensive cargoes ever for delivery to India, according to traders with knowledge of the matter.
The company had won price and volume concessions just before the 20-year contract with Gazprom’s marketing division in Singapore started in 2018. That unit was technically part of Gazprom Germania GmbH, which was seized by Germany’s regulator in April and renamed Securing Energy for Europe GmbH.
The new company is no longer able to source the fuel from Russia’s Yamal peninsula and has said it doesn’t have supply to send to India. It is paying GAIL contractual penalties for non-delivery, which are likely to be a fraction of current spot prices.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU