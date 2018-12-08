After traders request, GST return filing date extended to March 31, 2019

The government on Friday

extended the deadline for filing annual return

by three months.



Businesses can now file the return by March 31, 2019.

It has been "decided to extend the due date for filing FORM GSTR-9, FORM GSTR-9A and FORM GSTR-9C till 31st March 2019," the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in a statement.

The previous deadline was December 31, 2019.

The announcement came a day after the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) urged finance minister Arun Jaitley to extend the last date for filing annual return from December 31, 2018, to March 331, 2019.

CAIT said that the format of filing of annual return is not available anywhere including the GST website. In fact, the option itself is not available.

"Under such circumstances, it will not be possible for the traders to file their annual by the stipulated period and as an immediate measure, the CAIT has urged to extend the last date of filing annual GST return up to March 31, 2019, for the period 2017-18," it said.