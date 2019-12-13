Agri input players gain momentum on prospect of an improved Rabi season

Many continue to gain momentum with the prospect of an improved Rabi season, which is expected to drive their performance. While companies such as PI Industries, trade near their 52-week highs seen recently, others like Rallis too have rebounded and are up about 24 per cent from their May lows. And there could be more gains in the offing.

Improved soil moisture and higher water reservoir levels following a good monsoon season provide confidence that the sowing in Rabi season will be good. Analysts at believe that current Rabi season would be in stark contrast to that of last year, with improved sowing across key crops and states.

The major states that contribute to almost two-third of Rabi acreage include Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Punjab. The analysts say that the reservoir levels have improved in these states to the extent of 66-99 per cent compared to 58-87 per cent in the year-ago period.

In fact, southern and eastern states also are seeing much better reservoir levels. The pan-India figure stood at 89 per cent of storage capacity compared to 66 per cent at start of the last year’s Rabi season.

“We expect domestic-focused agrochemical companies to report an improvement in sales momentum,” say analysts at Edelweiss, who believe that given the favourable risk-reward ratio, and are good bets.

Coromandel’s continued strengthening of its market share in the key fertiliser consuming states would play in its favour. believes that is also set for a revival and its stock attractively priced. The company had seen its performance getting impacted since weak Rabi season last year while rising chemical prices too had hurt its margins. Rallis India’s performance, too, was impacted due to margin pressure, but a strong portfolio for Kharif season provided some respite post the pick-up in monsoon earlier this year.

Among other companies, is expected to be the biggest beneficiary of higher rice acreage in the country. And, UPL, which has a diversified geographical presence and has been benefitting from growth momentum in Latin America despite benign sales in Europe and North America, will get a further leg up as good a Rabi season will improve its domestic performance.