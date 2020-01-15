All you wanted to know about private trains and didn't know whom to ask

The Indian Railways made history in October 2019, when for the first time ever, it delivered a sense of what it means to be corporate partner running trains for the PSU behemoth, with the flagging off of the Tejas Express between Lucknow and Delhi. The second Tejas Express train is slated to begin commercial operations this month between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Though many called Tejas India’s first ‘private’ train, it was essentially managed by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary of the Indian Railways. The train, however, was just ...